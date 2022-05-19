Filipina judoka Rena Furukawa struck gold in women's judo by beating her opponent from Myanmar Thursday at the Hoai Duc Gymnasium in Hanoi.

Furukawa beat Myat Noe Wai in the women’s -57kg finals to get the gold.

It was the Philippines' first gold medal in judo in the Vietnam SEA Games.

Furukawa won a bronze in the 2019 edition of the Games.

Meanwhile, Pinoy judoka Keisei Pablo Nekano settled for the silver in the men's -73kg. after losing to Iksan Apriyadi of Indonesia in the gold medal match.

Megumi Kurayoshi Delgado won bronze by beating Thailand's Warunee Buatan in the women's -63kg.