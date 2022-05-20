Shugen Nakano in judo action against Vietnam’s Hoang Phuc Truong in the men’s 66kg final at the SEA Games on Friday. PSC/POC Media

Shugen Nakano gave the Philippines its second judo gold medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games after beating Vietnam’s Hoang Phuc Truong, 1-0, in the men’s 66kg category Friday.

Nakano was given a point at the 3:06 mark of the match and held on until the finals match ended.

Truong tried to pull off a last second ippon to steal the win but ran out of time.

Nakano also won the gold in the 2019 edition of the SEA Games in Manila.

It was the second gold of the Philippines in Judo after Rene Furukawa ruled the women’s 57kg on Thursday.

