LOOK: Timor Leste gives 'esportsmanship' scarves to PH ML team

Timor Leste hands over sportsmanship scarves to the Philippine Mobile Legends: Bang Bang team during the Southeast Asian Games. Courtesy: MPL Philippines.

Before ending their SEA Games 2023 campaign in the men's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament, Timor Leste made a grand gesture after their match against the Philippines.

After posing for pictures after a landslide defeat by the reigning champions, Timor Leste's players started handing out scarves to the players of the Philippine national team.

"It's really heartwarming. I don't know what exactly this means but I hope this brings us good luck and I hope this brings us the gold," national team head coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro said after the match.

Timor Leste ended their SEA Games campaign at dead last in the group stages, while the Philippines will proceed to the semifinals where they will face Myanmar.

