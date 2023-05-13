National esports team Sibol will book a semifinals showdown in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games after dominating over Timor Leste in their final group stage match, Saturday afternoon.

This assures them of at least a bronze medal finish, as 3rd to 4th place finishers quantify for getting a pod

Sibol, comprised of players from Bren Esports, had a massive 17-0 kill lead over Timor Leste, who will place dead last in Group A.

Myanmar, consisting of players from powerhouse team Falcon, has constantly been one of the countries to beat in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang international stage since the 2nd world championships held in Singapore.

Group A leaders Malaysia, will face hosts Cambodia, both having all-star lineups.

