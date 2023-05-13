Jaja Santiago leaves Ageo Medics after 5 seasons

Jaja Santiago is leaving the Saitama Ageo Medics. Photo courtesy of Saitama on Twitter (@Saitama_AMG)

MANILA – Filipino volleyball star Jaja Santiago has decided to part ways with Japanese club Saitama Ageo Medics after five seasons.

Ageo Medics announced the development on Twitter, saying Santiago and open spiker Yuri Yoshino are both leaving the team.

“Thank you very much for all your support for the two who have supported the team as core players of Saitama Ageo Medics. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors,” the team said.

According to Santiago, she learned a lot from Saitama, noting her many first time experiences while playing with the Japanese club team.

“I learned the discipline, the courage, the culture and definitely the heart of being a professional volleyball player. I want to thank the Ageo management, the coaches, the staff, my teammates and the fans. I am not where I am now without you. You inspire me to become a better athlete,” Santiago said.

The middle blocker said she is taking a risk in her volleyball career despite acknowledging that her move will be challenging.

“Ageo team is always in my heart. It doesn't mean a goodbye, but I'll see you around. This will be challenging but I am ready to move forward and take the challenges ahead,” she continued.

Santiago’s decision came just a month after she was named as one of the best middle blockers in the 2022-2023 season of Japan V.League Division 1.

Last April, she was included in Best 6 of the tournament, taking home one of the two Best Middle Blocker awards.

The former National University standout played a significant role in pushing her team to the second spot with a 24-9 card after the elimination round. The Ageo Medics, however, missed the championship game after placing fourth in the round-robin semifinals.

Last year, the Pinay athlete also went home with an individual award after emerging as the tournament’s Best Blocker.

Aside from her colorful playing career with Ageo, Santiago also built a surprise love story with the team as she shocked netizens last year when she revealed her engagement to Taka Minowa, one of her coaches.

She further sparked wedding rumors after calling herself as the wife of Minowa. The middle blocker also called Minowa as “daddy.”

After her stint at National University, Santiago flew to Japan to play for Saitama in 2018.

