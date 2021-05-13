Volleyball: Odjie Mamon looks forward to working with Brazilian head coach

Watch more in iWantTFC



MANILA, Philippines -- Veteran mentor Arthur "Odjie" Mamon expects to learn plenty from Brazilian coach Jorge Edson Souza de Brito as they work together in the Philippine women's national volleyball team.

Souza de Brito, an Olympic gold medalist, was assigned by the FIVB to handle the Philippine women's team as part of its national teams project agreement.

He will arrive in the Philippines in July, as per Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) president Ramon "Tats" Suzara.

"Of course, I'm also excited to work with an Olympic gold medalist and veteran coach, now as a colleague," said Mamon, who was named coach of the women's team in March.

"Before kasi, I was handled by an Olympic gold medalist din, noong naglalaro pa ako. So, very much looking forward to working with him," he added.

While Mamon has yet to personally talk with Souza de Brito, he revealed that the Brazilian coach has already e-mailed him, asking for files on the prospective members of the national team.

"'Yun ang ginagawa ko ngayon. I'm trying to meet his request," he said.

National team coaches Odjie Mamon and Jorge Edson Souza de Brito

Mamon and Souza de Brito's first task will be to choose the remaining members of the women's national team pool.

The PNVF on Wednesday announced that all 16 players who attended the national team tryouts last April 28 in Subic will be included in the pool. This left at least four spots open.

"There will be an additional assessment by Coach Jorge and Coach Odjie when Coach Jorge arrives here," Suzara said in a press briefing. "It will now be open for selection by Coach Odjie and Coach Jorge."

"The National Team Commission leaves that to the coaches, Coach Odjie and Coach Jorge to select the additional four or five or six (players)," he added.

The remaining members of the pool will be taken from the 24 players who failed to attend the tryout last month. All players -- regardless of the reason for their absence -- will be in consideration for the spots.

