PNVF names 16 players to women's national team pool

MANILA, Philippines -- All 16 players who participated in the tryout for the women's national volleyball team late last month were included in the national team pool released by the country's volleyball federation on Tuesday.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation identified 16 players to the national team pool, which will then be submitted to the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Olympic Committee.

The remaining four players will be named by incoming Brazilian head coach Jorge Edson Souza de Brito upon his arrival, in coordination with coach Odjie Mamon.

The pool is as follows:

Setters

1. Iris Tolenada (Unattached)

2. Kamille Cal (NU)

Outside Hitters

3. Faith Nisperos (Ateneo)

4. Ivy Lacsina (NU)

5. Mhicaela Belen (NU)

Opposites

6. Mylene Paat (Chery Tiggo)

7. Eya Laure (Chery Tiggo)

8. Alyssa Solomon (NU)

Middle Blockers

9. Aby Maraño (F2 Logistics)

10. Majoy Baron (F2 Logistics)

11. Jaja Santiago (Chery Tiggo)

12. Dell Palomata (Air Force/Sta. Lucia)

13. Ria Meneses (PetroGazz)

14. Imee Hernandez (UST)

Liberos

15. Jennifer Nierva (NU)

16. Bernadette Pepito (UST)

