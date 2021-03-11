Odjie Mamon to coach PH women's volleyball team, Tai Bundit tapped as assistant

Odjie Mamon is the new head coach of the Philippine women's national volleyball team. File photo. Arvin Lim, ABS-CBN Sports

MANILA, Philippines -- Former University of Santo Tomas (UST) head coach Arthur "Odjie" Mamon has been appointed as the head coach of the Philippine women's national volleyball team.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) announced Mamon's new role on Thursday. He will be assisted by Grace Antigua and former Ateneo de Manila University coach Tai Bundit of Thailand.

"It's a call of duty for the national colors, and you can't decline once the country asks for your service," said Mamon, who boasts of 24 years of experience in coaching volleyball.

Mamon will be focused on the Philippines' campaign in the upcoming Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam, where they will try to make the podium after falling short in 2019.

The national team, coached by Shaq delos Santos, was winless in three games and finished last in a field of four.

The National Team Commission headed by Tonyboy Liao and National Coaches Commission under Jerry Yee made the recommendation to the PNVF board on the composition of the national coaching staff.

