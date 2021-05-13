PBA: Chua pushes for short breaks to fit in 2 conferences amid pandemic

San Miguel Corp. (SMC) sports director Alfrancis Chua is pushing for shorter breaks in between PBA tournaments to cram in two conferences in Season 46.

Chua proposed a week-long break after the All-Filipino tournament so they can immediate start another conference.

"Ang sabi ko kay Commissioner (Willie Marcial), nag-usap kami, he agrees na pagkatapos nitong All-Filipino mga lima, anim, pitong araw lang start na tayo kaagad para matapos tayo ng December makadalawang conference tayo, makabawi mang lang," Chua said in The Chasedown.

He said teams that did not make the all-Filipino finals can go ahead and play to kick off the following conference.

He also suggested the compression of the all-Filipino tourney just like what the league did in the PBA bubble.

This way, they will be able to minimize the possible spread of COVID-19.

"Kasi mas madali ang liga, mas kaunti ang risk... Mas madaling matapos, madaling makakauwi, madaling makakapahinga," said Chua.

"Baka imbes na double-header maging tatlo, mas mapapadali lang ang laro."

The PBA is looking to kick off its 46th season this June.

This after the league got a nod of approval from the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases to hold 5-on-5 scrimmages in venues located in general community quarantine or modified GCQ areas.

