Jordan Clarkson tells Kai Sotto: Don't put limits on yourself

Kai Sotto got words of encouragement from NBA's Sixth Man of Year candidate, Filipino-American Jordan Clarkson, regarding his NBA dreams.

"I just want to tell him to go out there. Work hard, don't put any limits on yourself. And just put the time and keep grinding, the [NBA] is gonna be there," Clarkson said in ESPN.com.

The 19-year-old Pinoy prospect has been continuously training in Miami since leaving the NBA G League's Ignite program in February.

He recently signed up with the Adelaide 36ers for Australia's National Basketball League (NBL), where he hopes to hone his skills further ahead of the 2022 NBA Rookie Draft.

Clarkson advised Sotto to make the most of his experience playing in the NBL.

"Just go over there and be productive and learn a lot, because a lot of those [NBL] players are really good," said Clarkson, of the Utah Jazz.

Sotto also recently worked out with former PBA import Lester Prosper under noted trainer Stanley Remy.

Prosper, who is now a naturalized player for Indonesia, said he is impressed with the Filipino teenager.

