Kai Sotto to play for Adelaide 36ers in Australia's NBL

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino teenager Kai Sotto is taking his talents Down Under.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Sotto will play for the Adelaide 36ers in Australia's National Basketball League (NBL).

Kai Sotto — a 7-foot-2 prospect from the Philippines — is signing a multi-year deal with the Adelaide 36ers of the National Basketball League, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Sotto, who joined the G League Ignite roster this season, will be NBA Draft-eigible starting 2022. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 21, 2021

This development comes after Sotto left the NBA G League's Ignite program, in a mutual decision with the team. Ignite offered NBA-level coaching both on and off the court to prepare elite prospects for an NBA career, but Sotto left the team without playing a single game for the squad.

Sotto will be eligible for the NBA Rookie Draft in 2022.

The 36ers currently have a 10-14 record, good for just seventh in the nine-team league.

In the 36ers, Sotto will be coached by American Conner Henry, who briefly played in the NBA in the late 1980s. He has previously coached in the NBA G League as well as in the NBA for the Orlando Magic.

In recent years, the NBL has emerged as an alternative to the US NCAA for elite prospects who are looking to make it to the NBA.

Notably, LaMelo Ball spent a season with the Illawarra Hawks before he was selected third overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2020 NBA Rookie Draft. RJ Hampton, picked 24th overall by Milwaukee, played a season for the New Zealand Breakers.



