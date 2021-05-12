Dwight Ramos to join Gilas training camp soon

Dwight Ramos of the Philippines during their FIBA Asia Cup qualifying game against Thailand last November. FIBA.basketball.

MANILA, Philippines -- Dwight Ramos, one of the standouts for Gilas Pilipinas in the most recent FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers, is set to join the team in their training bubble at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

Ramos arrived from California last week, having flown back when the national team broke camp in late March when "NCR Plus" was put under enhanced community quarantine.

"I'm just getting this quarantine," Ramos said in an appearance on "Hoops Life" presented by Smart Sports. "Just got back (from) the States. Just wait for a week, get my swab, and hopefully, get to Inspire."

The rest of the Gilas Pilipinas pool have been at the Calamba facility since April 26, where they are preparing for the final window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers that will take place in Clark, Pampanga next month.

There, Ramos is expected to once again take a starring role, after shining in the November 2020 window held in Bahrain.

The Ateneo forward memorably had a "perfect" game against Thailand, where he made all seven field goals for 20 points in a comfortable 93-61 victory. Ramos is averaging 12.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists over the first two windows of the qualifiers.

"I'm hoping (I'm) just scratching the surface," Ramos said of his performances for the national team. "I'm hoping to continue playing well, and that this is just the beginning."

Leading the Gilas Pilipinas pool are the full-time players selected by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) in the PBA Rookie Draft: Isaac Go, Matt and Mike Nieto, Rey Suerte, William Navarro, Jaydee Tungcab, Jordan Heading, and Tzaddy Rangel.

Other student-athletes who have joined the camp are: Justine Baltazar, Javi Gomez de Liano, Dave Ildefonso, SJ Belangel, RJ Abarrientos, Carl Tamayo, Jason Credo, Geo Chiu, and Lebron Lopez. Ateneo center Ange Kouame, who is on the brink of naturalization, completes the pool.

Aside from the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers, the team will also compete in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, Serbia from June 29 to July 4.