FIBA: Dwight Ramos shrugs off star-making performance in Bahrain bubble

Dwight Ramos shone for Gilas Pilipinas in their game against Thailand on Friday. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- While his profile has risen to new heights in the wake of his performance in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers, Dwight Ramos has mostly shrugged off the attention and remained focused on the future.

Ramos made waves with a "perfect" performance in the Philippines' first game against Thailand in last month's qualifiers, where he went 7-of-7 from the field and finished with 20 points in a 93-61 triumph.

Two days later, he had 13 points, five rebounds, and two assists in Gilas Pilipinas' 93-69 victory over Thailand.

"I mean, it was just one game," Ramos said when asked about his performance in a recent press conference. "I didn't really dwell on it too much."

Ramos, who will play for Ateneo de Manila University in the UAAP, drew plenty of praise with his play. Coach Jong Uichico, who called the shots for Gilas Pilipinas in the Bahrain bubble, declared him ready for the PBA. FIBA named him as one of the most improved players in the window.

The swingman had put up five points and five rebounds when he first played for Gilas Pilipinas in the February 2020 window, before his breakout outings against Thailand.

Despite all the praise, Ramos said he is only looking ahead to making further improvements to his game.

"I just focused on the next game, trying to get better. And you know, just working on the little things that I probably missed in those games," said the former Cal Poly Pomona player.

"So there's still a lot to improve on, and that's really what I'm more focused on, and not what other people are saying," he added.

Ramos has yet to play a single game for the Blue Eagles. He is eligible to suit up for Ateneo for two seasons after transferring from Cal Poly Pomona.

