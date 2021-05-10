VisMin Super Cup: Regulator GAB OKs Mindanao leg, but sets conditions

The Games and Amusements Board has given the go-signal to resume the preparations for the Mindanao leg of the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup. Photo courtesy of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines—The Games and Amusements Board and the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup announced Monday night the resumption of the preparations for the Mindanao leg of the tournament after an online meeting.

The Mindanao leg of the league backed by Chooks-to-Go is set to tip off on May 30, with the host announced in the coming days.

"The holding of Mindanao leg, which will strictly adhere to the 'no license, no play' policy, is conditioned on the submission of the regulatory requirements, such as health screening, drug testing, and related documents, as well as on continuing adherence to protocols and strict supervision of the games," GAB chairman Baham Mitra said.

The Pilipinas VisMin Cup staged its inaugural season in April 2021 in Alcantara, Cebu under a bubble set-up.

However, a game-fixing controversy erupted in one game where players from Siquijor and Lapu-Lapu City showed subpar play.

League management on its own halted the game at halftime, and suspended the triple-header scheduled the following day to give way to the investigation by the league and the government agency.

Mitra and GAB commissioners Eduard Trinidad and Mario Masanguid acknowledged the league's initiatives to swiftly address the issue and to enforce stricter rules.

The league also tapped an independent investigative body to look into the controversial game.

The panel is composed of a long-time basketball administrator, a veteran basketball coach, and a FIBA rules expert. Its findings and recommendations are now being finalized and shall be released by the league in the coming days.

Meanwhile, league officials submitted to the GAB's Anti-Illegal Gambling Unit (AIGU), through the PNP of Alcantara, Cebu, their joint affidavits stating the results of their thorough review and investigation.

"Both GAB and the league knew the challenges when the games were launched – health protocols and game-manipulation being on top of the list," Mitra said.

"We are just glad that we are able to move forward, thanks to a large part on the professionalism of league management and the sacrifices of our personnel on the field who joined the bubble as supervisors."