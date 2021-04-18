GAB suspends Mindanao leg of VisMin Super Cup

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) on Sunday announced that it has suspended the planned Mindanao leg of the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup.

The league is now under re-evaluation as well.

This comes on the heels of the controversial game between ARQ Builders-Lapu Lapu City and Siquijor last Wednesday, which resulted in the imposition of a lifetime ban on the coaches and players of Siquijor.

In a statement, GAB chairman Baham Mitra said that the agency is "in the process of investigation."

"We are… seriously looking into the allegations of wrongdoing," he said. "The board would like to further observe the ongoing Visayas leg before giving a go signal for the other (leg)."

The Mindanao leg was scheduled to start on May 20 in Dipolog City, upon the conclusion of the Visayas leg which tipped off on April 9.

A total of nine teams were set to compete in the Mindanao leg of the league: the Basilan Peace Riders, Cagayan De Oro Rafters, the Zamboanga Los Valientes, the Pagadian Explorers, the Roxas Vanguards, Sindagan Saints, and teams from Tawi-Tawi; Valencia City, Bukidnon and Ozamis.

In the meantime, GAB is reviewing the official reports of its field officers who are in the VisMin Cup bubble in Alcantara, Cebu. They are also reviewing the reports of the league itself, to determine the administrative liability of the licensees as well as the possibility of proceeding with criminal charges if warranted by the circumstances.

"Our mandate is to ensure the integrity of professional sports and the welfare of players," said Mitra. "We are doing just that."

Earlier on Sunday, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas had condemned the incident, calling the game a "travesty." SBP President Al Panlilio also expressed his support of GAB's investigation