VisMin Super Cup: Mandaue City completes upset, cops Visayas leg crown

Mandaue City celebrates after winning the Visayas leg of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup. Photo courtesy of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas

MANILA - KCS Computer Specialist-Mandaue City emerged as the Visayas champions of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup after manhandling top seed MJAS Zenith-Talisay City, 89-75, in the winner-take-all Game Three, Sunday evening at the Civic Center in Cebu.

Down by seven early in the third canto, KCS turned the tables on their heavily-favored opponents, uncorking an 18-1 run capped by a three-pointer by Shaquille Imperial that gave them a 54-44 lead. Bernie Bregondo sparked the turnaround with six straight points inside.

Al Francis Tamsi, Red Cachuela, and Michole Sorela, and Ping Exciminiano then got in on the act, with the latter draining a triple at the third period buzzer to put KCS in front by 11, 61-50, heading to the final canto.

KCS poured it on in the fourth with diminutive guard Gileant Delator, at one point, scoring eight straight to give them an 81-64 lead. Sorela then drilled in a long three-pointer and a baseline jumper to give KCS their biggest lead of the game at 22, 88-66.

Conversely, the Aquastars just could not get anything going with sixth man Darrell Menina getting ejected from the game after incurring a flagrant foul on Delator with 5:17 left in the game.

"I told them, 'let's try to make history. Let's give them forty minutes of hell'," said KCS head coach Mike Reyes.

KCS' championship run was made even more remarkable as it came at the expense of Talisay City -- a team that went unbeaten in the elimination round. Talisay won its elimination round games over Mandaue City by an average of 14.0 points.

Ping Exciminiano, who was named as the Finals MVP, led KCS with 15 points, five rebounds, an assist, and three steals. The 32-year-old defensive specialist out of Olongapo City averaged 13.0 points, 6.0 assists, and 3.0 steals in the three-game series.

"Sobrang blessed ako, after all na nangyari sa akin, nagka-injury at Achilles injury, nagpapasalamat ako na napunta ako sa ganitong sitwasyon," said Exciminiano.

Sorela and Tamsi added 12 markers apiece with the former hauling down eight boards while Delator and Imperial chipped in 10 markers apiece.

"I got to win the hearts of the players. That's why they played so hard because I think I was able to capture it," shared Reyes.

KCS kept Talisay's team captain, Paulo Hubalde, in check throughout the game. The veteran contributed just four points and committed five turnovers, while Season MVP Jaymar Gimpayan finished with 12 points. Most of his output, however, came when the game was already out of reach for Talisay City.

Patrick Cabahug led the Aquastars with 21 points.

KCS-Mandaue will represent Visayas in the Grand Finals of the league this August in Tubod, Lanao Del Norte while also pocketing P500,000 courtesy of Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas.

MJAS-Talisay, on the other hand, was given P100,000, also by Chooks-to-Go.

The Scores:

KCS-Mandaue 89 - Exciminiano 15, Tamsi 12, Sorela 12, Imperial 10, Delator 10, Bregondo 8, Mendoza 8, Roncal 4, Soliva 4, Cachuela 2, Bonganciso 2, Octobre 2, Nalos 0, Castro 0.

MJAS-Talisay 75 - Cabahug 21, Gimpayan 12, Menina 9, Villafranca 8, Jamon 7, Mojica 6, Hubalde 4, Acuna 3, Santos 2, Eguilos 2, Casajeros 1, Mabigat 0, Dela Cerna 0.

Quarterscores: 16-19, 34-39, 61-50, 89-75.

