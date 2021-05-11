VisMin Cup: Mac Cardona seeks comeback through Zamboanga team

Former PBA player Mac Cardona is reviving his basketball career by joining the Zamboanga Los Valientes which will play in the upcoming Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao leg.

Cardona recently flew to Zamboanga and even joined world junior bantam king Jerwin Ancajas and Filipino Olympian Eumir Marcial in training.

Mac Cardona wearing the Zamboanga City team uniform. Photo from the Zamboanga Valientes Facebook page

The former De La Salle superstar recently went through legal troubles and twice landed in jail.

He was once arrested for stabbing his live-in partner Bianca Jackes.

His most recent arrest two months ago stemmed from a parking lot brawl in Taguig City in February 2020.

But the former PBA pro is determined to bring his basketball career into life by joining the Los Valientes.

The last time Cardona played was in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) when he helped the San Juan Knights win the 2019 Datu Cup.

