PBA: Paul Lee feels younger, deadlier in healthier weight

Paul Lee plans to stick to his newfound playing weight this coming season after reaping the fruits of his efforts during the bubble conference.

Despite a lengthy lockdown last year, Magnolia's combo guard has managed to keep in shape and trimmed some 30 pounds off his body.

From weighing around 220, Lee went down to 190 to 193 pounds.

"Ang ginawa ko mas lamang 'yung healthy foods and kaunti na lang 'yung kinakain ko ngayon. Hindi na ako ganun kalakas kumain," said Lee in the PBA website.

This paid dividends during the recent Philippine Cup inside the Clark bubble where he moved more fluently, with lesser weight to carry around.

"Nakakatuwa kasi nakita ko 'yung result noong last bubble. Mabilis maka-recover 'yung katawan ko, walang masyadong sumasakit sa katawan ko, kaya dapat tuluy-tuloy ko lang ito," he said.

Lee was on fire for the Hotshots, leading the team in scoring in what is perhaps the best in his nine-year PBA career.

He normed 19.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.09 assists in 12 games, spiked by a searing 43 percent three-point shooting.

Lee said that with Calvin Abueva coming on board, they anticipate Magnolia to give the rest of the PBA clubs a good fight for the title.

