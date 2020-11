Paul Lee scored 31 points, and made a pair of clutch baskets late, as Magnolia won its fourth straight game by defeating Rain Or Shine 70-62 in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup on Friday at AUF Sports Arena in Angeles City, Pampanga.

Lee hit a couple of tough fadeaway jumpers in the final 1:10 to help Magnolia up its record to 5-4.

The Elasto Painters dropped to 4-4.

(More details to follow.)