PBA: Paul Lee gets nod as Player of the Week

Magnolia guard Paul Lee puts up a floater against the NorthPort Batang Pier. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Magnolia guard Paul Lee is the PBA Player of the Week for the period of November 3-8, after a series of explosive performances that put the Hotshots in contention for a Top 4 finish in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

Lee has been the most explosive player in the league this past week, averaging 25.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game -- while leading Magnolia to four consecutive victories.

Thanks in part to Lee's high-scoring ways, the Hotshots now have a 6-4 win-loss record heading into the closing stretch of the elimination round.

Lee started the week with a 27-point explosion in Magnolia's 102-92 win over TNT Tropang Giga, and followed it up with a 29-point outing in a 103-89 rout of TerraFirma. He then scored 31 points against Rain or Shine, while hitting the crucial shots in crunch time for a 70-62 win.

He cooled down against NorthPort, contributing 14 points, but also had eight rebounds and six assists.

Lee edged Phoenix's RJ Jazul, Ginebra's Stanley Pringle, Meralco's Chris Newsome, and the NLEX duo of Kevin Alas and Jericho Cruz for the weekly citation handed out by members of the media covering the PBA beat.

Meanwhile, Meralco guard Aaron Black copped the Rookie of the Week honor after averaging 5.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in a reserve role for the Bolts last week.

Meralco went 3-1 the previous week to boost their bid for a playoff spot in the All-Filipino Cup. The former Ateneo de Manila University guard prevailed over TerraFirma's Roosevelt Adams and Magnolia's Aris Dionisio.

