MANILA – Former champion PBA player and UAAP coach Franz Pumaren was holding a slim lead in the congressional race in the third district of Quezon City.

Based on the partial and unofficial tally, Pumaren is ahead of Allan Benedict Reyes by almost 4,000 votes, as of 11:17 p.m. Monday.

The basketball tactician has garnered 55,484 votes in 1,734 of the 1,960 clustered precincts in QC. Reyes has 51,506 votes.

Pumaren is the incumbent congressman of the third district, serving as lawmaker since 2013.

