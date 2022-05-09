Photo from Gracie Rutao

MANILA – Former PBA MVP and coach Ato Agustin is on pace to get a fresh three-year term as councilor in San Fernando City in Pampanga.

Agustin, who once helmed San Miguel Beer and Barangay Ginebra, placed sixth place in the partial, unofficial count, with less than 40 clustered precincts left to be transmitted.

Agustin has so far garnered 53,730 votes, as of 2:47 a.m., Tuesday, some 9,000 votes clear of the 10-seat quota.

Agustin, 58, played for Lyceum of the Philippines University before taking his talent to the professional ranks after being drafted by San Miguel in 1989.

In his 12 years in the PBA as a player, Agustin was named MVP in 1992 and eventually made it to the PBA’s 25 Greatest Players in 2000.

Years later he took the coaching position for the San Sebastian College-Recoletos, where he led the team to the NCAA championship in 2009.

He was then appointed as Petron Blaze Boosters’ head coach in 2010-2012, steering the team to a championship too during the 2011 PBA Governor’s Cup.

