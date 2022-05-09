Photo from Dodot Jaworski's Instagram account

MANILA – Former Barangay Ginebra player Robert “Dodot” Jaworski Jr. appeared on his way to winning the vice mayoralty in Pasig City.

Jaworski, a former Pasig congressman, tallied 198,226 votes to lead the three-man race, based on the partial and unofficial tally late Monday night.

He was ahead by more than 100,000 votes to second running Jun Jun Concepcion (84,924) and Christian Sia (73,182).

About 96% of the election returns were transmitted, as of 11:02 p.m.

Jaworski’s running mate, Vico Sotto, on the other hand, was way ahead of Iyo Bernardo with 324,533 votes compared to the latter’s 43,855.

Bookmark the ABS-CBN News Halalan results page to see the partial unofficial tally of election returns.

For other updates, visit ABS-CBN News' live blog here.