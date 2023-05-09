Salvino smashes SEA Games record for backstroke gold



Teia Salvino set a new Southeast Asian Games record en route to winning the women's 100m backstroke, Tuesday night at the Aquatic Center at the Morodok Techo National Stadium.

Salvino clocked 1:01.640 to give the Philippines another gold medal in swimming in the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia.

She shattered the old mark of 1:01.89, set by Vietnam's Nguyễn Thị Ánh Viên in Kuala Lumpur 2017.

Salvino is now the second Filipina to win swimming gold in Phnom Penh, as well as the second to set a new record. Xiandi Chua is the new record-holder in the 200m breastroke after she clocked 2:13.20 on Monday night.

Singapore's Faith Khoo (1:03.680) and Indonesia's Angel Gabriella Yus (1:03.710) completed the podium. Chloe Isleta came in fourth with a time of 1:03.920.

Meanwhile, Jarod Hatch took silver in the men's 100m butterfly with his time of 52.910 seconds.

Singapore's Tzen Wei Teong (52.600 seconds) won gold, with Thailand's Navaphat Wongcharoen (52.980 seconds) taking the bronze.

Jasmine Alkhaldi added a bronze medal to her collection, this time from the women's 100m butterfly. The veteran clocked 1:00.450 to finish behind Singapore's Jing Wen Quah (59.020) and Ting Wen Quah (59.510).



For more stories on the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, click here.

