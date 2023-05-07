Filipino tanker Jerard Jacinto won a silver medal on Sunday while setting a new national swim record during the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

Jacinto, who already won a bronze in the men's 100m backstroke on Saturday, broke the Philippine record in the men's 50m backstroke twice, clocking in at 25.56sec in the final and 25.77sec in the heats.

His effort was good enough for a silver in Cambodia, bringing his medal count in Phnom Penh to two.

Fellow swimmer Teia Salvino also bagged a bronze in women's swimming.

She set a new Philippine record in the women's 50m backstroke with 28.99 sec.

Meanwhile, Jenelyn Olsim won a bronze in Kun Khmer Women's 54kg class.

