La Salle's Justine Baltazar and 3x3 star Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser have both declared for the PBA Rookie Draft. UAAP Media/PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle University star Justine Baltazar and Filipino-American forward Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser are among the top prospects who applied for the annual PBA Rookie Draft.

The PBA announced on Sunday that 75 players submitted their applications ahead of the May 7 deadline.

The applicants include Rosser, Jeremiah Gray, and Sedrick Barefield, as well as other Fil-foreign prospects who now only need to submit a Philippine passport to become eligible for the draft.

Both Rosser and Gray played in the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo, while Barefield saw action for the University of Utah before suiting up for the Oklahoma City Blue in the NBA G League.

Meanwhile, Baltazar applied for the PBA Draft after a superb collegiate career with the Green Archers. His UAAP stint ended on Friday with a painful defeat to the University of the Philippines in the UAAP Season 84 Final 4.

Ateneo de Manila University's Tyler Tio and Gian Mamuyac have also applied for the draft, as well as National University's Shaun Ildefonso. Centers Justin Arana of Arellano and Jeo Ambohot of Letran are also among the draft applicants.

Also applying for the draft is Encho Serrano, who shone in various regional leagues and the PBA 3x3 tournament after a brief career with La Salle. Javi Gomez de Liano, who played for Ibaraki in the B.League last season, is returning home to continue his pro career in the PBA.

The final list of eligible applicants will be released on May 13. The PBA Draft Combine is on May 11-12 at the Gatorade Hoops Center.

The PBA Rookie Draft is set for May 15 at the Robinsons Place Manila.