Fil-Am guard Sedrick Barefield joins PBA Rookie Draft

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino-American guard Sedrick Barefield has joined the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft after a stint with the Oklahoma City Blue in the NBA G League.

Coach Cris Gopez of Fil-Am Nation confirmed the development to ABS-CBN News on Tuesday.

"His application has been processed," said Gopez.

The deadline for application to the PBA Rookie Draft is on May 7, with Fil-foreign applicants needing only to submit a valid Philippine passport.

Barefield traces his roots to the Philippines through his mother. The 25-year-old played collegiate basketball for Southern Methodist University and the University of Utah, and went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft.

He signed with Oklahoma City in the G League where he averaged 9.0 points, 1.42 rebounds, and 1.33 assists per game in the 2019-20 season. Barefield also played for Lithuanian club Nevėžis Kėdainiai and Greek team Apollon Patras before re-signing with the Blue in February 2022.

The PBA Rookie Draft is set for May 15.