JR Quiñahan is now a free agent. PBA Images.



MANILA -- The NLEX Road Warriors have decided to cut JR Quiñahan from their roster, after he was caught playing in unsanctioned games or "ligang labas."

The team management decided to terminate Quiñahan's contract due to several violations of his Uniform Players' Contract (UPC).

"Following a thorough investigation, it was found that Quiñahan had committed several infractions of his Uniform Players’ Contract, including, among others, playing in unsanctioned games without seeking clearance from NLEX management and the Philippine Basketball Association," NLEX said in the statement posted on their social media pages on Saturday afternoon.

"Quiñahan is now a free agent and may sign with any PBA team. The NLEX Road Warriors thank Quinahan for his services to the team and wish him luck in his future endeavors."

Quiñahan along with other PBA players like Beau Belga, Jio Jalalon and Robert Bolick came under fire when a video showing a fight in an unsanctioned exhibition game went viral.

Quiñahan was penalized with a P70,000 fine by the PBA for his escapade.

The veteran big man last played for NLEX in the 2022-23 Philippine Cup, where he averaged 11.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. Injuries kept him from suiting up in the next two conferences.



