PBA players involved in brawl in Cebu exhibition game

NLEX's JR Quinahan was among the players involved in a brawl in an exhibition game in Cebu. PBA Images.

MANILA -- The PBA will summon the players who were involved in a brawl during an exhibition match in Cebu on Saturday night.

Among those involved in the fracas were NLEX's JR Quinahan and Rain or Shine's Beau Belga. The pair was part of a team that played against Sirius Star, an import-laden squad from the United States.

The melee apparently started when Quinahan and a Sirius Star player battled for a rebound, after which the import swung on the NLEX big man. Quinahan tried to retaliate before they were separated; Belga was later seen throwing a ball at the foreign player.

The contest was eventually called off.

"Ipapatawag ko silang lahat," PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial told ABS-CBN News on Sunday.

Other PBA players who were allegedly part of Quinahan and Belga's team are Magnolia's Jio Jalalon and NorthPort's Robert Bolick.

PBA players should have the permission of their mother teams before competing in exhibition games during the offseason. Marcial warned that the players involved will face bigger penalties if they participated in the exhibition without their teams' knowledge.

"One, kailangan pinayagan sila. Kung hindi sila pinayagan, mas mababaon sila. Lalaki ang fine sa kanila," said Marcial. "Sabi ko kay Beau, pag kayo hindi nagpaalam, pipinahan ko kayo ng malaki."

Marcial expects to meet with the players after the draw for the FIBA Basketball World Cup on April 29.

The game took place at the Carmen Municipal Gym in Carmen, Cebu on Saturday. It is part of a two-game exhibition series organized by Northball. It remains to be seen if the second game, set for Sunday in Mandaue, will push through.



