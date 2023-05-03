10 PBA players penalized for participating in 'ligang labas'

Jio jalalon, Beau Belga, and JR Quinahan were among the 10 PBA players recently penalized by the league. Photos from PBA Images and Josh Albeda

MANILA -- Ten PBA players were heavily penalized for participating in various games outside the league without the league's permission.

Jio Jalalon of Magnolia was ordered to pay the biggest fine of P100,000 for his second offense. This was aside from the fine and suspension dealt by his own ballclub.

Rain or Shine's (ROS) Beau Belga and NLEX's JR Quinahan, who were both with Jalalon in the fight-marred game in Cebu, were also ordered to pay P50,000 each plus an additional P20,000 apiece for getting involved in the brawl.

Belga and his teammate Rey Nambatac were earlier penalized by their team management.

Nambatac, Jhonard Clarito (ROS), Vic Manuel (SMB), Allyn Bulanadi (SMB), Alec Stockton (Converge), Barkley Ebona (Converge) and Arwind Santos (NorthPort) were fined P50,000 apiece.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial issued the fines after meeting the players.

Marcial reminded the players of their responsibilities to their mother ballclubs.

They were also warned that the penalties will be stiffer and doubled for repeat offenders.