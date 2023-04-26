MANILA -- PBA veteran Beau Belga has been slapped with a 15-day suspension by the Rain or Shine management for participating in "ligang labas."

Belga has been caught on video getting involved in a court fracas in an unsanctioned league in Cebu.

The video which went viral also showed his former teammate and current NLEX player JR Quinahan getting into the fight.

Days later, other video clips surfaced on social media showing Belga in other ligang labas games in Davao and Laguna.

"Rain or Shine Team Management has concluded its internal investigation and found that Beau Belga breached his PBA Uniform Players' Contract by participating in exhibition games in Cebu, Davao, and Laguna. A fine of fifteen (15) days worth of salary has been imposed on Beau," the team said in an announcement.

The 15 day suspension without pay will amount to P210,000 in losses for Begla.

Meanwhile, his teammate Rey Nambatac was also meted a two-game suspension without pay for a similar offense.

This means least P23,000 worth of salary for Nambatac.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.