SEAG: Pinoys swept by Cambodia, out of medal contention

Joshua Umandal of Team Philippines. Photo courtesy of Eddy Phongphakthana, Asian Volleyball Confederation via PNVF.

The Philippine men's volleyball team bowed out of medal contention on Thursday night after being swept by Cambodia in the group stage of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

In front of a packed crowd at the Olympic Indoor Stadium, the Filipinos absorbed an 18-25, 18-25, 17-25 defeat at the hands of the host nation.

They are now 0-2 in Group A, after losing in straight sets to Indonesia in their opening assignment. Cambodia improved to 2-0 and will join Indonesia in the semifinals. The Philippines, silver medalists in 2019, will fall to the classification phase.

The Filipinos had no answer for the tandem of Pin Sarun and Mouen Menglaiy , who were efficient from the wings. It was Sarun who closed out the Philippines, uncorking back-to-back hits in the third set to wrap up the match.

Cambodia surged to a 6-1 start in Set 1 before their errors allowed the Philippines to catch up, and a crosscourt hit by Joshua Umandal made it a three-point game, 16-13. But the Filipinos also gave away points off errors, while Cambodia shored up its defense at the net. A block on Umandal gave Cambodia the opening set, 25-18.

The hosts dominated the second set, leading by 10 points, 19-9, on a service error by Filipino-American recruit Steve Rotter. Cambodia reached set point off a kill by Din Siden, though Jayvee Sumagaysay temporarily stopped their march with a quick hit, 24-18. But it was as close as the Filipinos got, as another service error by Rotter handed Cambodia a two-set advantage.

The Philippines was more competitive in Set 3, with Jade Disquitado finishing off a long rally with a hit from the pipe for a 12-9 count, followed by a crosscourt kill by Jay Rack Dela Noche. But Menglaiy came alive anew to help Cambodia pull away, before Sarun put the finishing touches on the win.

The Philippines will try to get their first win against Singapore (0-2) on Saturday.

