SEA Games: PH men's volleyball team loses to Indonesia

The Philippine men's volleyball team started on the wrong foot in their 32nd Southeast Asian Games campaign in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The Filipinos succumbed to defending champions Indonesia, 25-18, 25-18, 25-20, on Wednesday.

The nationals managed to engage the Indonesians in a tight game in the first set, but the Indonesians zoomed ahead to a 25-18 win.

The Filipinos had a strong start in the second set but like in the first, the Indonesians came through.

In the third set, the nationals appeared to mount a comeback with a slim 10-9 lead. The Indonesians, however, went for the kill.

The Filipinos slipped to 0-1 in Group A. They will be back in action on Thursday night against host Cambodia.