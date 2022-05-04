UP guard Ricci Rivero. UAAP Media



MANILA, Philippines -- University of the Philippines (UP) guard Ricci Rivero has raised close to P140,000 for UP Ikot drivers through his "Buckets of Hope" program, his management announced.

Ahead of the UAAP Season 84 tournament, Rivero said he will donate P250 for every point that he scores for the Fighting Maroons.

His agent, Charlie Dy of Virtual Playground, has pledged to match the total amount that Rivero will contribute. Team sponsor Debbie Tolentino and UP College of Human Kinetics dean Kiko Diaz also pledged to donate P50 per point, for a total of P600 per point scored by Rivero.

The graduating guard totaled 183 points in 14 games for UP, leading to a donation of P109,800. Rivero also received an additional donation of P30,000 from the Sagittarian Food Industry in Isabela, raising his total to P139,800.

The money will benefit the UP Ikot Drivers Association, as Rivero noted that their livelihoods were greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Marami po kasi sa kanila, may pamilya na sinusuportahan, at sa pagpasada po kumukuha ng pangkabuhayan," Rivero said in a statement ahead of Season 84.

"Noong nawala po ang face-to-face classes at public transport, sobra pong laking kawalan noon para sa kanila. Kaya po naisip ko po na i-offer sa kanila 'yung final year ko po, para mas makatulong po ako kahit papaano."

Rivero's Buckets of Hope program will continue until the end of the UAAP season. He and the UP Fighting Maroons are in action on Wednesday afternoon as they take on De La Salle University in the Final 4.

