UP's Ricci Rivero in action against Ateneo in UAAP Season 82. UAAP Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- University of the Philippines (UP) guard Ricci Rivero will donate P250 for every point that he scores in his final UAAP season.

Rivero's "RR25 Buckets of Hope" campaign will benefit the UP Ikot Drivers Association, as their livelihood was greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Marami po kasi sa kanila, may pamilya na sinusuportahan, at sa pagpasada po kumukuha ng pangkabuhayan," Rivero said in a statement.

"Noong nawala po ang face-to-face classes at public transport, sobra pong laking kawalan noon para sa kanila. Kaya po naisip ko po na i-offer sa kanila 'yung final year ko po, para mas makatulong po ako kahit papaano," he added.

"Sabay po kaming magbabalik sa kanya-kanya naming mga biyahe para pagsilbihan ang UP."

Rivero's efforts are supported by his agent, Charlie Dy of Virtual Playground, who has pledged to match the total amount that the player will contribute.

"It's our way to also give back to the UP community, as well as to encourage Ricci to perform his best in his final year," said Dy.

Rivero is among the veterans of a UP lineup that also features transferee CJ Cansino, high school standouts Terrence Fortea, Carl Tamayo and Gerry Abadiano, and Filipino-American forward Zavier Lucero.

In Season 82, Rivero averaged 7.14 points on 28.47% shooting for the Fighting Maroons, as he played 23 minutes per game.