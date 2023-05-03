'Focus lang': La Salle's Canino shrugs off MVP chants

Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Super rookie Angel Canino had to keep her focus on point when they faced their tormentors, the UST Golden Tigresses, on Wednesday during the Final Four of the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament.

And it paid off, as she towed the De La Salle Lady Spikers in the match with 19 points for a 26-24, 25-22, 20-25, 25-19 victory over UST at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum to formally enter the Finals for second year in a row.

During the match, the frontrunner for Rookie of the Year plum received an “MVP” chant from the La Salle crowd, which she tried to downplay after the game.

According to Canino, she was surprised to hear the chant but also reminded herself to stay focus in the semifinals game.

“Nagulat nalang po ako na habang nagse-serve ako, nagc-chant sila. Hindi ko naman masyado iniisip. Sinasabi ko nga sa sarili ko, focus lang, focus lang,” she said.

“Hindi pa tapos yung laban, nasa semis ka palang. Ibinabalewala ko lang po yung sinasabi ng mga tao kasi naglalaro pa. Hindi pa tapos yung UAAP.”

She also explained that their goal is to win the championship and not any individual awards. Canino expressed her belief that it is only through winning the title that they can truly show who the Lady Spikers are.

“Sobrang laki ng bagay na yun kasi yun yung goal namin sa team and yun yung goal ng bawat isa sa amin na mag-champion, hindi yung mga individual awards or kung anuman. Yung goal namin is mag-champion and after that doon namin mapapakita na ito kami, La Salle kami, kaya namin,” Canino said.

La Salle is looking to end their five-year championship drought in the UAAP women’s volleyball.

They finished the elimination with a league-leading 13-1 win-loss card, only tasting a loss against the UST in the second round.

La Salle awaits the winner between the defending champions NU Lady Bulldogs and Adamson Lady Falcons in the best-of-3 title series.



