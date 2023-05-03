The De La Salle Lady Spikers are headed back to the UAAP women's volleyball Finals. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.



MANILA – The De La Salle Lady Spikers are heading to the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball finals for the second year in a row.

The top-seeded Lady Spikers showed the exit door to their second-round tormentors Tigresses during their Final Four match up, 26-24, 25-22, 20-25, 25-19 at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

La Salle, who avenged its only loss of the season at the hands of Eya Laure and co., awaits the winner between the defending champions NU Lady Bulldogs and Adamson Lady Falcons in the best-of-3 title series.

