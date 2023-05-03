Home  >  Sports

UAAP: La Salle enters Finals, ousts Eya Laure, UST Tigresses

Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 03 2023 04:45 PM | Updated as of May 03 2023 05:05 PM

The De La Salle Lady Spikers are headed back to the UAAP women's volleyball Finals. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.
MANILA – The De La Salle Lady Spikers are heading to the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball finals for the second year in a row.

The top-seeded Lady Spikers showed the exit door to their second-round tormentors Tigresses during their Final Four match up, 26-24, 25-22, 20-25, 25-19 at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday. 

La Salle, who avenged its only loss of the season at the hands of Eya Laure and co., awaits the winner between the defending champions NU Lady Bulldogs and Adamson Lady Falcons in the best-of-3 title series. 

