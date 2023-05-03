FIBA World Cup Trophy Tour launched in Manila

The FIBA World Cup trophy tour was launched in Manila this weekend. FIBA photo.

MANILA -- The FIBA World Cup trophy will make stops in 30 nations during its tour, before returning to the host countries in time for the global basketball showcase.

The Trophy Tour, presented by J9, officially launched last weekend as part of the festivities that was highlighted by the FIBA World Cup Draw at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Argentina legend Luis Scola, together with local ambassadors led by former players of Gilas Pilipinas, led the way in the launch. The trophy was paraded on a float through the streets en route to the Big Dome and received the red carpet treatment before the draw.

"The Trophy Tour is also an important opportunity to grow even more interest in the tournament and also in basketball more generally worldwide," said Frank Leenders, Director General of FIBA Media and Marketing Services.

The Trophy Tour sees the FIBA Basketball World Cup Naismith Trophy - named in honor of basketball's inventor, Dr James Naismith - embark on a journey across the globe for the second time.

It will return to Japan in mid-July, followed by Indonesia, and finally, the Philippines, where the final phase of the FIBA Basketball World Cup will be held.

The 19th edition of FIBA's flagship event, the FIBA Basketball World Cup, will take place for the first time across three host nations in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia from August 25 to September 10.