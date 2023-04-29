Scola, Tenorio unveil official game ball for FIBA World Cup 2023

FIBA World Cup ambassadors Luis Scola and LA Tenorio unveiled the official Molten ball for the Cup at BGC. Molten is a longtime partner of FIBA World Cup. pic.twitter.com/lsSxYIiaUV — Dennis Gasgonia (@dggasgo) April 29, 2023

Former NBA star Luis Scola and Barangay Ginebra's LA Tenorio led the unveiling of the official ball for the FIBA World Cup 2023 to be co-hosted by the Philippines.

The launch of the official game ball produced by Molten took place in front the Uptown Mall at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig on Saturday.

Both Scola and Tenorio are ambassadors of the FIBA World Cup 2023.

The unveiling is part of the festivities related to the FIBA World Cup draw happening at the Araneta Coliseum later in the evening.

According to Molten, the official game ball was jointly designed by FIBA and Molten based on the BG5000, which has been used in FIBA international games since August 2019.

The design incorporates a heart, which represents the qualification round and symbolizes the passion for basketball.

Molten produced 500 balls for the FIBA World Cup event to be co-hosted by the Philippines together with Japan and Indonesia.