Luis Scola, Yao Ming arrive ahead of FIBA World Cup draw

MANILA -- Luis Scola and Yao Ming have arrived in Manila to join fellow NBA star Dirk Nowitzki for the FIBA World Cup draw at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

Scola, the Argentinian legend who played for the Indiana Pacers, is a global ambassador for the FIBA World Cup 2023. He arrived in Manila Thursday night.

The former Houston Rockets' star Yao, on the other hand, arrived on Friday.

They will join Nowtizki, Carmelo Anthony and Pau Gasol in the main draw.

Scola, the second all-time top scorer in the FIBA World Cup, will be personally assisting the draw where all 32 participating nations will find out their opponents.

He will line up alongside Nowitzki, who is the central board member and chairman of the FIBA Players' Commission.

The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Araneta Coliseum.

The draw will also feature global hip-hop artist Saweetie and Filipino performers Sarah Geronimo and Billy Crawford.