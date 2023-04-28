Mall of Asia Arena. File photo

MANILA -- Organizers have decided to move the FIBA World Cup finals to the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City from the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

This way, they will be able to address the potential traffic issues to the 55,000-seater Philippine Arena, which was initially slated to host the six final matches of the World Cup.

"The main consideration leading to the decision was the requirement to provide consistent and swift transfer for the teams and fans to multiple games over the six days of the final phase," FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 executive director David Crocker said in a statement.

"Despite improvements tested with transport and traffic engineers, the board came to the conclusion that an event with multiple sessions in one day like the final phase of the World Cup must be delivered to the standards required for the players and fans experience."

Manila is co-hosting the FIBA World Cup 2023 together with Japan and Indonesia from August 25 to September 10.

The group phase will be held at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City and MOA Arena.

"The priority that led to this decision is the experience of our fans. This is in service of the Filipino basketball fan, as well as those arriving from all over the world," explained Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio.

Meanwhile, the FIBA World Cup draw, which will be attended by former NBA stars Luis Scola, Yao Ming, and Dirk Nowiztki among others, will be held on Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum.