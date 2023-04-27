Dirk Nowitzki in Manila for FIBA World Cup draw

Dallas Mavericks player Dirk Nowtizki (center) from Germany goes to the basket against the San Antonio Spurs in the first half of their Western Conference first round playoff game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA, 27 April 2010. EPA/Larry W. Smith Corbis Out

NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki has arrived in Manila ahead of the FIBA World Cup 2023 draw taking place at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

The former Dallas Mavericks star, who led Germany to a bronze medal in 2002 Worlds, will join FIBA World Cup Global Ambassador Luis Scola of Argentina in the event.

Germany is included in Seed 3 together with with Greece, Italy, and Brazil.

They could be drawn in Groups A and C, which will be held in Manila. If they get drawn in Groups E and G, then they will play in Japan and Indonesia Arena, respectively.

Nowitzki won the 2011 NBA championship with the Mavericks and was also the league's 2007 MVP.

He was also FIBA EuroBasket's 2005 MVP after he led Germany to a silver medal finish in the region.

He retired from competitive basketball in 2015.

Nowitzki will join Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, Dwyane Wade, and San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame later this year.