No more Filipinos are playing at ESL One Berlin Major in Germany after Evil Geniuses demolished Abed Yusop and the rest of Shopify Rebellion in their lower-bracket matchup on Wednesday (Manila time), 2-0.

North America's Rebellion struggled to regain composure after dropping to the lower bracket on Tuesday courtesy of 9 Pandas.

Peter "ppd" Dager, popularly known in the Dota scene as Peterpandam, predicted that Rebellion would lose in their series against EG despite being the "better team" as a group that doesn't "bounce back from a tough [loss]."

Morning predictions:



Spirit 2-0, a better team who gave up dusa twice yesterday.



Liquid 2-0, obvious mistakes yesterday should be easy to fix. A good team when set up for success.



Now for the tough one...



EG 2-1, I think Shopify is the better team, but yesterday's loss shook… https://t.co/YPrHt7s5Ux — Peterpandam ⌐◨-◨ (@Peterpandam) May 2, 2023

Both games ended in just under 30 minutes, with Rebellion struggling to stash kill scores in what spectators would call a stomp.

Despite a poor showing from the North American squad, Abed still tried to carry his team on his Ember Spirit, listing a 6-1-7 performance in Game 2, the best KDA in his team.

The Cavite native also had the highest net worth among Rebellion members in the final match with 14k.

Crhistian "Pakazs" Savina's Alchemist of EG was too much to handle for Rebellion, garnering 26.8k net worth and a clean 10-0-9.

Abed and his squad placed 9th-12th in the Major.

They will compete next in Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) NA 2023 Tour 3: Division I, where they can earn qualification again for the upcoming Major in Bali, Indonesia, later this year.

SHOPIFY REBELLION ROSTER