Abed Yusop and the rest of Shopify Rebellion will have to continue their ESL One Berlin Major run in the lower bracket after dropping their series, 2-0, against 9 Pandas Tuesday morning (Manila time).

Gleb "kiyotaka" Zyryanov, the matchup of Abed in the middle lane, overpowered Rebellion on his Tiny and Puck, stashing 12-5-18 and 11-4-14 performances in Games 1 and 2, respectively.

Despite securing the "highly contested" Medusa in Game 1, Rebellion's Artour "Arteezy" Babaev was heavily countered by the opposition's Nyx Assassin and Skywrath Mage.

The Cavite native and the rest of his team will face South America-based squad Evil Geniuses on Wednesday to fight for tournament life.

Meanwhile, esports organizer ESL One bared that Abed has the best kill per death score in the Major.

🤖 KILLING MACHINE? 🤖@ShopifyRebels Pos 2 @abedyusop is currently the #ESLOne Berlin player with the best Kill per Death score at 4.91, and is also 2nd among all players in fewest average deaths and 3rd in average kills! pic.twitter.com/SI93YYqs9I — ESL Dota2 (@ESLDota2) May 1, 2023

Earlier, five-man Pinoy Dota 2 squad Execration made their exit after a lackluster performance in the group stages.

Eighteen teams from different regions are vying for the major championship, along with a hefty $500,000 prize pool.

ESL One Berlin Major is the second major of the Dota Pro Circuit this season.

