Filipino weightlifters, fencers return to PH after successful international stints

File Photos.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) welcomed the Filipino contingents who represented the country in two major international competitions in weightlifting and fencing held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

According to PSC chairman William Ramirez, they were planning for a grander welcome for the Pinoy athletes but had to follow safety protocols imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite the imposed lockdowns and curfews in Metro Manila, we wanted to honor our athletes who made the country proud, within boundaries of the safety protocols of course,” Ramirez said.

The national weightlifting team of the Philippines amassed two gold, six silver, and three bronze medals at the Asian Weightlifting Championships -- thanks to Vanessa Sarno, Mary Flor Diaz, Elreen Ando, and Kristel Macrohon who delivered medal-worthy performances.

The podium finishers are set receive incentives under Republic Act No. 10699, or the “National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act.''

While she missed the podium in her category, 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist Hidilyn formalized her entry to the Tokyo Games, her fourth Olympic appearance, just for joining the 55kg women’s event.

Meanwhile, the fencing team secured a bronze medal through Samantha Catantan at the women’s foil event of the Asian-Oceanian Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Joining Catantan were Nathaniel Perez, Jylyn Nicanor, Noelito Jose, Hanniel Abella, and CJ Concepcion.

PSC allocated over P4.9 million for the country’s weightlifting delegation to cover their airfare, hotel accommodation, allowances, and other travel expenses.

The fencing team, on the other hand, had P1.2 million assistance for their expenses.

RELATED VIDEO