Weightlifting: PH’s Vanessa Sarno cops 2 gold, 1 silver at Asian Championships

Vanessa Sarno clinched 3 more medals for the Philippines at the 2021 Asian Weightlifting Championships to finish first overall in the women’s 71kg division in Uzbekistan Wednesday.

Sarno, seen to be the heir apparent of Hidilyn Diaz, won 2 gold medals in the total and the clean and jerk, respectively.

The Tagbilaran city, Bohol native also claimed silver in the snatch.

Sarno's best snatch was 101kg, while recording 128kg in the clean & jerk for a total of 229 kg.

Gulnabat Kadyrova of Turkmenistan won silver in the total, followed by Yekaterina Bykova of Kazakhstan (bronze).

Sarno's victory came a day after fellow Pinay Elreen Ando finished second in the women’s 64 kg division.

Ando bagged a silver in the total, silver in the clean & jerk and bronze in snatch.

The Philippines now has a total of 2 gold, 6 silver and 1 bronze medals in the tournament.

