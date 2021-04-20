Weightlifting: PH’s Elreen Ando clinches 3 medals at Asian Championships

Screenshot from International Weightlifting Federation's Facebook Page

Filipina weightlifter Elreen Ando added 3 medals in the Philippines’ medal haul in the ongoing 2021 Asian Weightlifting Championships after finishing second in the women’s 64 kg division in Uzbekistan Tuesday.

Ando captured a silver after tallying a combined 213kg, behind gold-medal winner Wen-Huei Chen of Chinese Taipei (228kg).

She also bagged the silver in the clean & jerk with 119kg, while Chen copped the gold (128kg).

Ando settled for bronze in snatch, registering 94kg behind Chen’s 100kg and Han Sojin’s 96kg.

Ando’s win hiked the country’s medal tally to 5 silver and 1 bronze, with Mary Flor Diaz, Olympic-bound Hidilyn Diaz’s cousin, contributing with three silver finishes in the women’s 45 kg.

Meanwhile, Olympian Diaz failed to secure a medal in the competition after settling to fourth place in the women’s 55kg division.

China has dominated the competition, carting away the top two podium finishes courtesy of Liao Qiuyun and Li Yajun.

Regardless of the result, Diaz still secured her fourth Olympic berth as she only needed to join the event to formalize her entry into the Tokyo Olympics in July.

The bemedalled lifter debuted in 2008 Beijing Olympics before participating again in the 2012 London Games. She then broke the 20-year medal drought of the Philippines in the biggest sporting event in the world when she nabbed silver in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

