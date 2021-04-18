Hidilyn Diaz qualifies for Olympics, but misses podium at Asian Weightlifting tilt

Hidilyn Diaz during the women's 55-kg division of weightlifting in the 30th Southeast Asian Games on December 2, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Tokyo-bound weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz missed the podium at the 2020 Asian Weightlifting Championships, finishing fourth place in the event held Sunday evening in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The event served as the last qualifier that Diaz needed in order to formalize her entry into the Tokyo Olympics in July.

Having already won a silver in the Rio Olympics in 2016, Diaz is now gunning for an elusive gold in what would be her fourth consecutive Games. She made her debut as 17-year-old in the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing.

Diaz no-lifted her first attempt at 90kg in the snatch, before registering a good lift in her second attempt. She then cleared 94kg in her third and final attempt in the snatch.

Diaz got off to a good start in the clean and jerk, lifting 118kg in her very first attempt.

However, she couldn't complete a lift of 121kg in her second, and faltered in her third attempt of 122kg as well.

Diaz finished with a combined lift of 212kg.

With her combined lift, she wound up behind China's Liao Qiuyun, who lifted a combined 222kg (98kg at snatch and 124kg clean and jerk), China's Li Yajun, who lifted a combined 221kg (101kg at snatch and 120kg at clean and jerk), and local bet Muattar Nabieva, who lifted a combined 213kg (99kg at snatch and 114kg clean and jerk).

Li, who holds the Olympic record in snatch, also won another gold for her lift in that event as well as a silver for her lift in the clean and jerk.

Liao, who holds the Olympic record in the clean and jerk, won another bronze for her lift in the snatch, and a gold for her lift in the clean and jerk.

Nabieva won another silver for her lift of 99kg in the snatch, which proved too much for Diaz to overcome in the clean and jerk. Kazakhstan's Zulfiya Chinshanlo won bronze for her lift in the clean and jerk.

