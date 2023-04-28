Yao Ming, Dirk Nowitzki visit Palace with FIBA officials

Former NBA stars Yao Ming and Dirk Nowitzki were among who paid courtesy to President Marcos Jr. on Friday. PCOO handout photo

Palace assures support for FIBA as PH hosts World Cup 2023

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. welcomed the co-hosting of FIBA World Cup 2023 by the Philippines in August, as he assured the association of continuous government support.

Speaking during the courtesy call of the members of the FIBA Central Board and delegates from the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) in Malacañang Palace on Friday, the President said he remembered his father, the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., tossing the ball for the FIBA event in 1978, the first time it happened in the Philippines.

Among the attendees were former NBA stars Yao Ming of the Houston Rockets and Dirk Nowitzki of the Dallas Mavericks.

“I was there when my father first tossed the ball and I’m quite pleased to be able to --- I didn’t realize that that was the first time that it happened here in the Philippines,” he said.

“And I’m happy that I will be there for the time that it will --- the FIBA events will return --- World Cup now, will return to the Philippines. So it would be an honor for me to reenact perhaps, reenact what my father did in 1978.”

The President said his administration has always considered sports as an important part of the country’s social development and is happy to support all the endeavors of FIBA’s Central committee.

“It’s good for our discipline. It’s good for our health. It’s good for our learning camaraderie, learning how to be a good sport,” he said.

Marcos also thanked FIBA and SBP Chairman Emeritus and FIBA member Manuel Pangilinan.

This is the Philippines’ second hosting of the FIBA World Cup since 1978.