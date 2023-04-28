Basketball: Brownlee gets busted lip in Gilas training

From Justin Brownlee;'s Instagram

Ginebra import and naturalized player Justin Brownlee sustained a cut on his lip during Gilas Pilipinas' preparations for the upcoming Southeast Asian Games.

In an Instagram story he posted on Friday, Brownlee was shown sporting the cut.

It was not clear how he sustained the cut, but it is expected that he will still suit up for the Games.

Gilas Pilipinas will try to reclaim the men's basketball title in the 32nd SEA Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia starting next week.

Indonesia beat Gilas for the SEA Games title during last year's edition of the Games.